Thursday belonged to CBS

Most of the key ratings categories went to CBS Thursday night, including

adults 18-49 and 25-54, households and total viewers.

The network aired The Amazing Race 4, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a

Trace. NBC was second in the key demos with Friends, Scrubs,

Will & Grace, Frasier and ER.

ABC was second in households and third in the demos with the movie One

Fine Day and PrimeTime Thursday.

Fox came in fourth with Stupid Behavior, 30 Seconds to Fame and

The Pulse.

For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS

7.7 rating/14 share, ABC 5.2/9, NBC 5.1/9 and Fox 3.7/7.

Adults 18-49: CBS 3.5/12, NBC 3.2/11, ABC 2.3/7 and Fox 2.1/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.1/7 (households) with

wrestling, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.0/3 with the movie The In

Crowd.