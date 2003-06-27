Thursday belonged to CBS
Most of the key ratings categories went to CBS Thursday night, including
adults 18-49 and 25-54, households and total viewers.
The network aired The Amazing Race 4, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a
Trace. NBC was second in the key demos with Friends, Scrubs,
Will & Grace, Frasier and ER.
ABC was second in households and third in the demos with the movie One
Fine Day and PrimeTime Thursday.
Fox came in fourth with Stupid Behavior, 30 Seconds to Fame and
The Pulse.
For the night, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS
7.7 rating/14 share, ABC 5.2/9, NBC 5.1/9 and Fox 3.7/7.
Adults 18-49: CBS 3.5/12, NBC 3.2/11, ABC 2.3/7 and Fox 2.1/7.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.1/7 (households) with
wrestling, while The WB Television Network averaged a 2.0/3 with the movie The In
Crowd.
