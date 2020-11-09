Thunberg Documentary ‘I Am Greta’ on Hulu Nov. 13

I Am Greta, a documentary about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, premieres on Hulu Nov. 13. Nathan Grossman directs.

“Starting with her one-person school strike for climate action outside the Swedish Parliament, Grossman follows Greta—a shy student with Asperger’s—in her rise to prominence and her galvanizing global impact as she sparks school strikes around the world,” said Hulu. “The film culminates with her extraordinary wind-powered voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City.”

Thunberg, a Swede, is 17. She has battled with President Trump over climate change. Trump mocked her on Twitter, calling her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg was Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2019.

Grossman is a Swedish documentarian.