Thumbs Up for Grey's Anatomy

Shocking absolutely no one, ABC has officially picked up its new hit midseason medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, for next season with an order for 13 episodes.

ABC will have four episodes in the can, plus the 13, and is expected to extend it to a full 22.

The Touchstone series has been a surprise hit in its 10 p.m. Sunday time period after Desperate Housewives, holding on to more of its powerhouse lead-in than Boston Legal, which it displaced.



Boston Legal is also coming back next season with a full, 22-episode, season order (plus the five episodes left from this season).

ABC has said one or both shows could move to new nights to establish new series, but it is expected the demographically compatible Grey’s will stay put.

Grey’s also joins According to Jim, Alias, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Housewives, Lost and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with early ABC fall pick ups.