Through September, Most TV Did Fine

TV ad spending for the first nine months of 2008 was up 2.1%, due to Olympic and political spending. That is compared to a 1.7% drop in ad spending for other media in that period and a 2% drop in the third quarter, according to TNS Media Intelligence.

Syndication led in percent gains, up 9%, followed by cable, up 3.7%, and network TV, up 3%. Spot TV was down 2.6% despite political spending. Not surprisingly, TNS predicts further overall weakening of the ad market in the fourth quarter.