Three Upped at ESPN

ESPN promoted a trifecta of executives to fill the role vacated by programming chief Mark Shapiro. John Skipper will focus on content as executive VP, content; Sean Bratches will manage both primary revenue streams as executive VP, sales and marketing; and Chuck Pagano will head tech as executive VP, technology. Shapiro left as programming and production chief in August, after 12 years with the sports network, to become CEO of private investment firm Red Zone.

Skipper is upped from executive VP, ad sales and ESPN Enterprises; Bratches from president, Disney and ESPN Networks affiliate sales and marketing; Pagano from senior VP, technology, engineering and operations.

The three-way split was part of an overall management restructuring at ESPN, under which business and executive management will now be divided into six parts: content, sales and marketing, technology, international and finance and administration.

The last three categories will be led by executives already in the roles: Russell Wolff as executive VP and managing director, ESPN International; Christine Diessen, executive VP and CFO; and Ed Durso, executive VP, administration.

ESPN averaged 1.68 million total viewers in prime third quarter, down 10% from last year.