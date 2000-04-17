For Three Tenors, Webs a new area

It's not a viable medium until the opera stars sing on it, or something like that. The Three Tenors, who've performed just about everywhere else, show up in their first live performance on the Web this week.

The latest reprise from Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti will be Webcast on April 22 at 10 p.m. (PT) as the premiere event on the new Superstar Theater site (www.superstartheater.com) from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The performance will be repeated.

The event and the performance site were conceived by Tibor Rudas, the impresario who created The Three Tenors concerts phenomenon.

The idea is to maintain a free concert site with monthly main events, according to Rudas, who plans to support it by selling CDs and other merchandise. He says America Online will likely handle the back-end for the CD sales. The site will also be ad-supported. InterVu will handle the Webcasts on its proprietary network connected to the Web.

Next month, another Rudas creation, The Three Sopranos, perform on the site, featuring Kathleen Cassello, Kallen Esperian and Cynthia Lawrence. The following month, Superstar Theater will present The Shaolin Monks, specialists in dual-tone chanting.

A Superstars of the Future performance series is expected to debut next month. Audience members can participate as judges for what Rudas views as online auditions. Judges who participate at least once a month will receive discounts for merchandise and concert tickets.