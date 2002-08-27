Three originals on USA agenda

With its two summer dramas, Monk and The Dead Zone, hits with

viewers, USA Network is turning an eye toward future projects.

The network is developing three pilots for possible 2003 play. All three are

dependent on casting.

Peacemakers, a Western police drama, is said to be the most promising.

The two others are Evil, about an investigator trying to solve major

cases, and Crimes, about a once-sick young woman who discovers that she has

telepathic abilities.

USA's summer offerings, Monk and Dead Zone, regularly tallied

Nielsen Media Research ratings above 3.0 and scored among the highest-rated

series on cable this summer.