Three originals on USA agenda
With its two summer dramas, Monk and The Dead Zone, hits with
viewers, USA Network is turning an eye toward future projects.
The network is developing three pilots for possible 2003 play. All three are
dependent on casting.
Peacemakers, a Western police drama, is said to be the most promising.
The two others are Evil, about an investigator trying to solve major
cases, and Crimes, about a once-sick young woman who discovers that she has
telepathic abilities.
USA's summer offerings, Monk and Dead Zone, regularly tallied
Nielsen Media Research ratings above 3.0 and scored among the highest-rated
series on cable this summer.
