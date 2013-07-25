Three KTVU Staffers Fired for Asiana Airlines Gaffe
KTVU Oakland has dismissed three veteran producers stemming
from the July 12 gaffe in which an anchor reported bogus, and racially
offensive, names related to the Asiana Airlines crash in San Francisco.
The blog Rich Lieberman 415 Media first reported the
dismissals, naming investigative producer Roland DeWolk, special projects
producer Cristina Gastelu and producer Brad Belstock as those who were let go.
Cox Media Group confirmed the dismissals.
