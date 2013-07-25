Three KTVU Staffers Fired for Asiana Airlines Gaffe

KTVU Oakland has dismissed three veteran producers stemming

from the July 12 gaffe in which an anchor reported bogus, and racially

offensive, names related to the Asiana Airlines crash in San Francisco.





The blog Rich Lieberman 415 Media first reported the

dismissals, naming investigative producer Roland DeWolk, special projects

producer Cristina Gastelu and producer Brad Belstock as those who were let go.





Cox Media Group confirmed the dismissals.