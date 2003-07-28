Three Idol sponsors return

The three major sponsors of American Idol: Search for a Superstar are back for next season's

installment, and why not?

The show was a huge hit and made up a lot of lost ground for the network in

the second half of last season.

The returning sponsors are The Coca-Cola Co., AT&T Wireless and Ford Motor Co.

A source familiar with the deals said all are paying record sums -- upward of

$20 million each -- for the ad packages.

If the idols-in-waiting get a visit from Heather Locklear tossing her tawny

locks while talking on a cell phone and eating a turkey on honey oat with

vidalia onion sauce, you'll know why.

Fox has signed secondary sponsorships with five advertisers who get product

tie-ins for one episode.

They include Old Navy, Clairol and Nokia -- all of which had similar deals last

season -- and newcomer Subway Restaurants.