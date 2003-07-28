Three Idol sponsors return
The three major sponsors of American Idol: Search for a Superstar are back for next season's
installment, and why not?
The show was a huge hit and made up a lot of lost ground for the network in
the second half of last season.
The returning sponsors are The Coca-Cola Co., AT&T Wireless and Ford Motor Co.
A source familiar with the deals said all are paying record sums -- upward of
$20 million each -- for the ad packages.
If the idols-in-waiting get a visit from Heather Locklear tossing her tawny
locks while talking on a cell phone and eating a turkey on honey oat with
vidalia onion sauce, you'll know why.
Fox has signed secondary sponsorships with five advertisers who get product
tie-ins for one episode.
They include Old Navy, Clairol and Nokia -- all of which had similar deals last
season -- and newcomer Subway Restaurants.
