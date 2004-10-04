Three of Four Nets Cover Veeps

The job may only be worth a warm bucket of spit, but three out of the Big Four broadcast networks are covering the spitting contest Tuesday night when the vice-presidential candidates square off for their first, last and only televised debate of the campaign.

ABC will televise the debate on the TV network and on its ABC News Now broadband service, which means digital stations, computers and Sprint cell phones as well (so we guess that would be "monitoring" and "cell-ivising" it, respectively). NBC and CBS will also cover the contest.

The only missing broadcast link is Fox, which has a baseball playoff game scheduled but will let viewers with cable or satellite hookups know that the debate will be available on Fox News Channel, which drew a crowd for the first presidential debate Sept. 30. The Fox Broadcast Network will be back in the political ring on Friday for the second presidential debate.