Three Executives Promoted at dick clark productions

Dick Clark Productions said three key executives have been promoted.

Linda Gierahn was named executive VP of production She continues to report to COO & CFO Amy Thurlow.

Kelly Striewski has become executive VP of communications and marketing. She reports to Thurlow and Marck Bracco, executive VP of programming and development.

Gierahn joined dcp in 2017 and add responsibility for the company’s live event programming, including Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the Golden Globe Awards and NBA Awards. Before dcp, she worked at Viacom cable networks VH1, MTV, CMT and Logo

Striewski has been with dcp since 2016. Before dcp, she was with agencies including Golin and B/W/R Public Relations.

“Linda’s ability to seamlessly oversee the complex execution of the company’s high-profile live event programming has contributed to the positive evolution of our productions,” said Thurlow. “Kelly’s forward-thinking marketing and communications initiatives have helped shape the way we reach viewers today. Their invaluable expertise in their respective fields has helped guide dcp’s continued growth and I am thrilled to announce their expanded roles.”

Alexi Mazareas was promoted to VP of programming & development. He continues to report to Bracco.

Mazareas will continue as executive producer of the Streamy Awards, co-executive producer of the NBA Awards and executive producer of the red carpet live stream for the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

“Alexi’s creative vision and innovative ideas in both broadcast and digital content have made him an integral part of the production & development team at dcp,” said Bracco. “I look forward to his continued accomplishments in his new role.”