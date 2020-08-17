Three EPs Out at Warner Bros.' 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Executive Producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and Co-Executive Producer Jonathan Norman all have been terminated from their positions at Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Variety reported the story exclusively on Monday. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed that the three have parted ways with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres delivered the news to staffers on Monday afternoon via videoconference, the story said. All three had been suspended from the show since BuzzFeed published a story on July 30 alleging misconduct and harassment by all three men.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt, all of whom have been with the show since its 2003 launch, will remain as executive producers alongside host DeGeneres. In addition, DJ tWitch has been elevated to co-executive producer, Variety also reported.

Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation into the show’s culture and executive conduct after stories ran in Variety and BuzzFeed in which current and former staffers levied criticism against the program and executive producers and said that DeGeneres needed to be accountable for behavior that occurred at the show that bears her name.

DeGeneres announced on her show in May 2019 that it had been renewed through May 2022. In the overall low-viewing week ended Aug. 2, the show held at a series-low 1.0 live plus same day national household rating for the second straight week.