Three dramas a charm for NBC

NBC's Wednesday-night three-drama lineup continues to dominate the network

competition.

Led by Law & Order, NBC's lineup averaged 17 million viewers and a

6.6 rating/17 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research

fast national data.

Law & Order averaged 21.3 million viewers and a 7.9/22 in adults 18

through 49 at 10 p.m. EST/PST. The West Wing averaged 19.2 million

viewers and a 7.7/18, and Ed pulled in 10.8 million viewers and a

4.1/11.