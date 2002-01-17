Three dramas a charm for NBC
NBC's Wednesday-night three-drama lineup continues to dominate the network
competition.
Led by Law & Order, NBC's lineup averaged 17 million viewers and a
6.6 rating/17 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research
fast national data.
Law & Order averaged 21.3 million viewers and a 7.9/22 in adults 18
through 49 at 10 p.m. EST/PST. The West Wing averaged 19.2 million
viewers and a 7.7/18, and Ed pulled in 10.8 million viewers and a
4.1/11.
