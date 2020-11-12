Three CBS Shows With Black Leads to Air on BET

Two episodes of 'The Neighborhood' will appear on BET and BET Her

BET and BET Her will air episodes of three shows from CBS’s Monday night primetime lineup--Bob ♡ Abishola, The Neighborhood and All Rise--on Friday.

All three networks are part of ViacomCBS and each of the three series feature Black leads.

Related: CBS Shares Plans for BIPOC Representation on Reality Shows

The move will help promote the three shows with new audiences as they return to CBS on Nov. 16 with their season premieres.

In June, CBS broadcast the BET Awards and the simulcast drew more than 3.7 million, with 1.9 million watching on CBS. A year earlier 3.79 million viewers watched the BET awards on eight Viacom cable channels.

Shows from BET are also appearing on CBS All Access, which is being rebranded as Paramount Plus.