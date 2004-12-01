Three Cable Networks Rule November Prime

Sunday-night football games and election coverage helped ESPN, Fox News Channel and Cable News Network dominate November cable viewership, with the three networks splitting the top 20 programming spots.

ESPN’s Packers-Texans game on Nov. 21 and the Raiders-Broncos game on Nov. 28 took the top two spots for the month, snagging 10,398,000 and 10,260,000 total viewers, respectively, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News’ Nov. 2 election coverage at 9 and 10 p.m. took the No. 3 and 4 spots, with 8,341,000 and 8,274,000 viewers, respectively; its 8 and 11 p.m. hours took the No. 7 and 8 spots.

CNN cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 9 with its 11 p.m. hour of election coverage, which pulled in 7,111,000 viewers.

In terms of overall prime time viewership for the month, ESPN came out on top again, averaging 2,692,000 total viewers, although that represents a 9% drop from a year ago.

TNT, led by strong numbers for its William H. Macy original movie The Wool Cap, was No. 2 in average viewers in prime with 2,331,000, up 14% from a year ago.

USA came in third with 2,252,000 total viewers, up 9% from last year.