Three Broadcast Anchors to Keynote Station Summit

All three of the major broadcast network news anchors — CBS’ Jeff Glor, NBC’s Lester Holt and ABC’s David Muir — will share the stage for a keynote session at Station Summit at the Mirage Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 26, said PromaxBDA on Thursday.

According to the association, this is the first time all of these anchors have come together for a single session. Frank Biancuzzo, executive vice president of Hearst Television, will moderate the discussion.

"As our members confront unprecedented change, we look forward to hearing from three people who are successfully evolving storied news brands to meet the challenges our industry,” said Steve Kazanjian, PromaxBDA president and CEO in a statement.

Glor was named anchor of CBS Evening News in December 2017, replacing Scott Pelley. Holt was named anchor of NBC Nightly News in June 2015, following Brian Williams who now hosts The 11th Hour on MSNBC. And Muir has been anchor of World News Tonight since September 2014, succeeding Diane Sawyer.

In the week ended June 4, 2018, according to TV Newser, ABC’s World News Tonight led in the ratings with 8.2 million viewers and 1.7 million viewers among the key news demographic of adults 25-54. NBC came in second with 7.6 million viewers and 1.64 million among adults 25-54. And CBS took third with 5.7 million viewers and 1.2 million among adults 25-54.