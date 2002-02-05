Three ally for Spanish-language sports venture

Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc., Fox Sports International and Liberty Media Corp. are

joining forces to create a new Spanish-language sports-programming venture.

The new alliance will serve both the Latin American and Spanish-language U.S.

markets using Fox's and Liberty's existing cable networks.

Hicks, Muse will contribute programming rights to a number of

different sporting events, including professional soccer, and the programming

will be carried on Fox Sports Latin America and Fox Sports World Español.

The new venture will offer Spanish-language viewers National Football League,

Major League Baseball and a plethora of professional soccer

games.