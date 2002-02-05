Three ally for Spanish-language sports venture
Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc., Fox Sports International and Liberty Media Corp. are
joining forces to create a new Spanish-language sports-programming venture.
The new alliance will serve both the Latin American and Spanish-language U.S.
markets using Fox's and Liberty's existing cable networks.
Hicks, Muse will contribute programming rights to a number of
different sporting events, including professional soccer, and the programming
will be carried on Fox Sports Latin America and Fox Sports World Español.
The new venture will offer Spanish-language viewers National Football League,
Major League Baseball and a plethora of professional soccer
games.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.