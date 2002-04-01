Thou shalt watch ABC

ABC's Easter Classic, The Ten Commandments, conjured up a ratings win

for the network Sunday night among both total viewers and adults 18 through

49.

ABC averaged 12.5 million viewers during the four-hour Commandments

presentation (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), followed by NBC (9.8 million), CBS (8.3

million) and Fox (7.7 million).

Among viewers 18 through 49, ABC averaged a 4.3/12, followed by Fox (3.7/10),

NBC (3.6/10) and CBS (2.1/6).