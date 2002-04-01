Thou shalt watch ABC
ABC's Easter Classic, The Ten Commandments, conjured up a ratings win
for the network Sunday night among both total viewers and adults 18 through
49.
ABC averaged 12.5 million viewers during the four-hour Commandments
presentation (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), followed by NBC (9.8 million), CBS (8.3
million) and Fox (7.7 million).
Among viewers 18 through 49, ABC averaged a 4.3/12, followed by Fox (3.7/10),
NBC (3.6/10) and CBS (2.1/6).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.