'Those Who Kill' to Relaunch on LMN

After being pulled from A&E after two low-rated episodes, freshman drama Those Who Kill will be relaunched on sister network LMN March 30.

LMN will air the first two episodes of Those Who Kill, which previously broadcast on A&E, leading up to the 10 p.m. premiere.

The Chloe Sevigny-starrer, which is based on the novels of Danish author Elsebeth Egholm, debuted to a lackluster 1.4 million viewers on March 3, despite leading out of the successful sophomore debut of Bates Motel. It was pulled after the following week's episode.

Those Who Kill is produced by Imagine Television and Fox 21.