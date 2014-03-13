A&E Removes 'Those Who Kill' from Lineup

A&E has pulled Those Who Kill from its Monday night roster after airing only two episodes, the network confirmed on Wednesday.

The Chloe Sevigny-starrer, which is based on the novels of Danish author Elsebeth Egholm, debuted to lackluster numbers in the 10 p.m. timeslot on March 3, despite leading out of successful sophomore series Bates Motel.

With the schedule shuffle, new episodes of Bates Motel, which stars Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga, will move to 10 p.m. with the network airing a repeat of the Psycho prequel at 9 p.m.

Those Who Kill bowed on the cabler to a 0.64 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.4 million total viewers, less than half of Bates Motel's total watchers at 3.07 million.

The network did not say what it plans to do with Those Who Kill.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.