'Bates Motel' Returns to Series High

A&E returned Bates Motel on Monday to 3.07 million viewers at 9 p.m., a series best for the Psycho prequel.

The 3.07 million is up slightly from last year's series debut of 3.04 million—its previous high, which also aired an hour later. Among adults 18-49, Bates Motel matched last year's draw of 1.6 million viewers.

Leading out Bates Motel was the Chloe Sevigny-starrer Those Who Kill, which held less than half of lead in, drawing 1.4 million total viewers and 643,000 adults 18-49 viewers.

The 11 p.m. live after show After Hours: Bates Motel averaged 719,000 total viewers and 298,000 adults 18-49.