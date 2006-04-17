Thorsteinson Takes Harris Helm

Harris Corporation has tapped Tim Thorsteinson, president of its Leitch Technology business, as president of the company's Broadcast Communications Division. The 52-year-old Thorsteinson, a 15-year veteran of the broadcasting industry and former CEO of the Grass Valley Group, has headed Leitch since November 2003. He came into the Harris fold when Leitch, a manufacturer of digital infrastructure and video editing and playback products, was acquired by Harris in October 2005.

Thorsteinson replaces Jeremy Wensinger, 42, who is returning to the Harris Government Communications Systems Division with a promotion to group president, with responsibility for civil programs, homeland security and national-intelligence programs. Two-thirds of Harris’ annual $3 billion in total revenues is generated from the Government Communications business, says a Harris spokesman.

Said Howard L. Lance, chairman, president and CEO of Harris, "His appointment comes at an exciting time for Harris and the industry, as the transition to digital technologies continues to accelerate."