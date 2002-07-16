Thorn rose at USA
Michael Thorn, director of original series
development and programming for USA Network, Los Angeles, has been named VP.
Thorn has been with USA since July 2000 and helped woo John Woo to the network, where his action drama, 'Red Skies,' will premiere next month.
