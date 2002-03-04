Thomson, Grass Valley deal done
Thomson Multimedia officially closed its acquisition of Grass Valley Group for approximately $172 million Monday after getting approval from regulators in Europe.
The two companies will share a booth (#19524) at the National Association of Broadcasters' convention in Las Vegas.
