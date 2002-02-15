Thomson earnings up 16.5 percent

Electronics manufacturer Thomson Multimedia -- which is awaiting approval of its acquisition of manufacturer Grass Valley Group -- posted 2001 earnings before interest and taxes of $565 million, up 16.5 percent from 2000, on

revenues of $9.32 billion, up 15.4 percent from 2000.

Operating cash flow before financial costs, exceptional items and taxes was

up 107 percent to approximately $1.25 billion.

The Digital Media Solutions division, which includes broadcast-related

products, had revenues of $1.56 billion.