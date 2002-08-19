Thompson returning to Hollywood

Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.) is retiring from politics only to re-enter the

even more glamorous life of acting.

Thompson will appear regularly on NBC's Law & Order starting Oct.

2, replacing Dianne Wiest as the chief prosecutor.

He'll also show up from time to time on two Law & Order spinoffs,

Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent.

Thompson has a long acting career behind him and has appeared in nearly 20

feature films, some of the more famous with political angles, including The

Hunt for Red October and In the Line of Fire.