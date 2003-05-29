Thompson named APTS general counsel
Lonna Thompson Thursday was named vice president and general counsel of the
Association of Public Television Stations, replacing Marilyn Morhman-Gillis.
Previously, Thompson was associate VP for strategic initiatives
and corporate counsel.
She joined APTS in 1994.
Thompson received her juris doctorate degree from the Georgetown University Law
Center.
She also received a master's degree in communications studies from the
University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a bachelor's degree in English from
Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.