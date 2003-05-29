Thompson named APTS general counsel

Lonna Thompson Thursday was named vice president and general counsel of the

Association of Public Television Stations, replacing Marilyn Morhman-Gillis.

Previously, Thompson was associate VP for strategic initiatives

and corporate counsel.

She joined APTS in 1994.

Thompson received her juris doctorate degree from the Georgetown University Law

Center.

She also received a master's degree in communications studies from the

University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a bachelor's degree in English from

Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.