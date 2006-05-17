Thomas, of Space Cadet Fame, Dead at 85
The AP reports that Frankie Thomas, star of the 1950s children's show Space Cadet, died last Thursday at the age of 85 in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
After working on Broadway and in several films, Thomas beat out actors including Jack Lemmon for the lead role of Space Academy cadet Tom Corbett on the science fiction show, which ran on CBS, ABC and NBC from 1950-55.
After the series ended, Thomas quit acting and worked as a TV and radio writer, as well as a novelist.
