Thomas Power, mass media adviser to FCC Chairman William Kennard, will step down at the end of April to become general counsel of corporate networking firm Fiberlink. He will be replaced by Karen Edwards Onyeije, an attorney in the FCC's general counsel's office. Most recently, she has worked on the biennial review of broadcast ownership rules and digital must-carry requests and on developing new equal-opportunity recruiting rules.
