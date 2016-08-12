Thomas Gibson Axed From ‘Criminal Minds’

Thomas Gibson has been fired from CBS’ Criminal Minds, the network confirmed Friday.

Gibson, who starred as Aaron Hotchner in the series since its 2005 debut, was suspended earlier this week following reports he had kicked a writer/producer.

Related: CBS Needs to Do Better on Diversity, Says Geller

"Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds,” said show producers ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios in a joint statement. “Creative details for how the character's exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date."

Season 12 of the drama premieres Sept. 28.