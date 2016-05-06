CBS Renews ‘Criminal Minds’ for Season Twelve

The CBS drama Criminal Minds has been renewed for 2016-2017, which will make 12 seasons for the procedural. Criminal Minds, whose cast includes Joe Mantegna, Thomas Gibson and Matthew Gray Gubler, is averaging just over 12 million viewers this season, says CBS. Its season finale May 4 rated a 1.8, consistent with its performance this season.

Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios on Criminal Minds, in association with CBS Television Studios.

The show has hatched a spinoff, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which Leslie Moonves, chairman/president/CEO of CBS, has suggested will return with the rest of the rookie class.

CBS’ renewals include veterans Blue Bloods, Elementary, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, 2 Broke Girls, Survivor and The Amazing Race.