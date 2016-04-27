CBS Renews Entire Daytime Lineup for Next Season

CBS has renewed its entire daytime line-up for the 2016-17 TV season.

That includes FremantleMedia North America’s game shows Let’s Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady, and The Price is Right, hosted by Drew Carey; soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, both of which have been renewed for two years or more; and panel talker The Talk, featuring Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood.

CBS’ daytime is up 2% this year in viewers compared to last year, the network said.

“Each year, CBS Daytime produces more than 1,000 episodes of programming – the most for any broadcast network – which is only possible due to the incredible passion of the industry’s best creative talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Angelica McDaniel, EVP, daytime programs and syndicated program development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, in a statement.