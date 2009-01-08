‘This’ Appeals to KWWL

KWWL Cedar Rapids has opted for the entertainment network This TV to replace Weather Plus on its digital tier. Owned by

Quincy Newspapers

, KWWL also offers the vintage program channel RTN as a digital channel.



“This TV gives Eastern Iowans a new entertainment opportunity,” said KWWL Station Manager Kim Leer. “And viewers will reap the benefit of another free over-the-air station with material from the world’s largest film and television library.”



This TV is a joint venture between MGM and Weigel Broadcasting

, tapping a 4,000-title film library. The ad-supported channel launched Nov. 1.



This TV can be found on Channel 7.2 and RTN on 7.3



