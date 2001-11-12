Thirteen named to Hall of Fame
Broadcasting & Cable inducted 13 new
members into its hall of fame in ceremonies Monday night at the Marriott Marquis
hotel in New York.
Among the themes that resonated among the honorees were
the importance of content and the value of public service, with the two
combining in the work of posthumous honoree, documentary producer Ted Yates, and
summed up in remarks by Today
co-host Katie Couric, who said she had never been more proud to be a TV journalist than in the past few trying weeks as she strove to provide viewers 'a
compass' in disorienting times.
Yates' son, Angus, a documentary producer for Discovery Channel, thanked B&C for making sure that people like his father, who was shot and killed in 1967 while filming a documentary for NBC, 'would not be forgotten.'
Disney Chairman Michael Eisner praised the job ABC News has done in covering the continuing crisis, and news in general.
Michael J. Fox and Eisner both talked of the power of the medium and its creation of a sense of community, driven home to them when they drove by house after house in which a show they had created (Eisner) or starred in (Fox) was
playing.
Inductee Mary Tyler Moore spunkily illustrated the relativity of acclaim when she pointed out that while she was being lauded as an icon, she was also recently labeled a 'doody-head' by her nephew.
Moore said she hoped to continue to work in television for 'a long, long time.'
Eisner, always the marketer, got in the last word, saying 'visit our theme parks. They're safe!'
The master of ceremonies was Sam Donaldson of ABC News. He has served in that
role since 1991.
The distinguished roster of inductees, in alphabetical order, included:
- Katie Couric - co-anchor of NBC's Today Show
- Michael D. Eisner - chairman and CEO of The Walt
Disney Company
- Michael J. Fox - actor
- Tom Freston - president and CEO of MTV Networks
- Hal Jackson - veteran radio personality
- Lorne Michaels - executive producer of Saturday Night Live.
- Mary Tyler Moore - actress, producer
- William Lowell Putnam - UHF pioneer
- James O. Robbins - president and CEO of Cox
Communications
There were also four posthumous awards.
The latest honorees join the previous 200 in the Hall of Fame.
Selections to the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame
are made by the magazine's editors, on their own initiative and in response to
nominations from the industry.
