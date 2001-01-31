Third rural broadband tax credit bill filed

Reps. Phil English (R-Pa.) and Robert Matsui (D-Calif.) on Tuesday introduced legislation that would give companies tax credits for bringing broadband services to rural and low-income urban areas. The bill mirrors one introduced on Jan. 22 by Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), which has 36 cosponsors. English and Matsui's bill has 59 cosponsors. Last session, a similar bill gathered 114 cosponsors.

- Paige Albiniak