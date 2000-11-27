Think locally, act globally
KCAL(TV) Los Angeles offered a serious approach to sweeps, sending reporter Pat Harvey to Africa for stories on the spread of AIDS there and on female genital mutilation. Although there are some local ties, News Director Dennis Herzig said, the stories' strength will be in their "global proportion. I think it will be a compelling story." Harvey and her crew were in Africa for 10 days, producing reports carried over six nights.
