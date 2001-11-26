Thieves put on ice

ABC has cancelled its new Friday drama Thieves, insiders say.

The John Stamos-starring action series averaged a lowly 2.7 rating in adults

18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Eight episodes of the Warner Bros. produced series have aired and the show is

not expected on ABC's Friday night lineup this week.

ABC executives had no comment.

The cancellation of Thieves came on the same day that the network gave

fellow newcomer Philly an additional five-episode

commitment. - Joe Schlosser