Thieves put on ice
ABC has cancelled its new Friday drama Thieves, insiders say.
The John Stamos-starring action series averaged a lowly 2.7 rating in adults
18-49 and 7.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Eight episodes of the Warner Bros. produced series have aired and the show is
not expected on ABC's Friday night lineup this week.
ABC executives had no comment.
The cancellation of Thieves came on the same day that the network gave
fellow newcomer Philly an additional five-episode
commitment. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.