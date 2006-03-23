Thick, Lee Cooking on NBC

NBC named former Growing Pains star Alan Thicke and Food Network personality Sandra Lee host of its upcoming Celebrity Cooking Showdown.

The week-long show is slated for April 17-21, and will run from 8-9 p.m. ET each night. Celebrity chefs such as Wolfgang Puck will coach celebrities in the cooking-competition format.

Among the celebrities NBC says will participate are supermodel Naomi Campbell, Days of our Lives star Allison Sweeney, Big Kenny of country music duo Big and Rich, actor Tom Arnold, pro football player Tony Gonzales and pro volleyball player Gabrielle Reese.

The show is from Reveille and Sean "Diddy" Combs.