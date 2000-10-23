Theyve got (your) e-mail

Rare is the television station or network Web site that doesn't have an

e-mail newsletter or alert service that viewers can sign up to receive. The

content usually covers the gamut from weekend beach or fishing reports, sent

out via e-mail the Thursday before a hopefully idyllic weekend, to news

summaries, sports scores, stock-price information and weather forecasts that

can be tailored to the specifications of an individual user.

"One of the most obvious benefits of [e-mail content] is extending your

presence, establishing regular contact with your site visitors rather than

relying on them to come to your site all the time," says Lana Spivak, lead

account representative for Topica Inc., a leading e-mail newsletter distributor

and solutions provider based in San Francisco.

To the user, it all looks so simple: a menu of alert choices on your

home page, accompanied by "subscribe here" buttons that, when clicked, will

take your site visitors to a brief sign-up page where they enter their name,

e-mail address and other information necessary to set up the menu of e-mail

content you will supply them with.

To you, the content provider, setting up a robust menu of e-mail content

choices comes with risks, decisions and rewards.

Let's take the good news first. Customized e-mail content is great

brand-extension and, when well marketed, can be "found" money.

Here's how the logistical/ business model often works:

By checking your site's logs for pages that receive the most visits, you

identify content on your site that is especially popular.

You make a decision on the types of popular content that is translatable

either to a weekly newsletter format-such as a guide to next week's prime

time programming-or to an e-mail alert service in which you send

specific, time-sensitive information to people who have requested it.

You present these sign-up options on your Web site, either on your home

page or, better yet, on subsection pages devoted to specific topics, such as

sports or weather.

You contract with an e-mail service to maintain your subscriber service

and handle the actual e-mail distribution of your list. While prices vary by

the type of service, an average fee charged by these services ranges from $25

to $35 for each mailing of 1,000 subscribers. Crunching the numbers, sending

out three alerts to 1,000 subscribers apiece would cost you between $75 and

$100.

You make your money on advertising, either through e-mail

alert/newsletter "title" sponsorships or through banner ads in the body of the

e-mail message. While you might be able to get only 2 cents or 3 cents a click

for banner-ad space on your site, keep in mind that, since newsletter or alert

subscribers are self-selected for specific interests, you shouldn't have

trouble finding advertisers or sponsors willing to pay significantly more than

traditional banner-ad rates to reach targeted eyeballs.

Each point in the process calls for some nuanced decision making.

Identify popular content :

Sophisticated but easy to use site-analysis tools can measure the

traffic patterns on all your Web site's pages. "Page views" are just a start.

These tools, which run on your site's Web servers, can chart the peak periods

of readership for individual Web pages, down to the minute.

Identify suitable content:

Here's where log data integrates with good, old-fashioned, tempered

judgment. That's how CNN-Sports Illustrated Interactive decided to offer weekly

golf and pro-football e-mail newsletters, as well as the pro-basketball

newsletter it plans to launch in November.

"We looked at page views for the number of unique [individual] users,

and we worked what we found into our strategic plan," says Andy Mitchell,

marketing director for the site.

Entice people to sign up:

Getting subs entails two important mantras: make the offerings sound

interesting, and guarantee subscriber privacy.

Because people are tired of junk e-mail sent to them by companies that

purchased lists of e-mail addresses gleaned from other sign-up forms, let your

subscribers know if you plan to do this, and offer them the opportunity to

decline the sale of their name. Selling subscribers' names is "OK if intentions

are plainly stated and people get to choose," says Jim Sterne, co-author

of Email Marketing: Using Email to Reach Your Target

Audience and Build Customer Relationships.

Sterne suggests two sign-up boxes with options like these: "Click here

for our newsletter" or "Click here for our newsletter *and* very special offers

from the people you want to hear from!"

In the next Common Ground column, I'll discuss how to present your

content.

Russell Shaw's column about Internet and

interactive issues appears regularly. Reach him at

russellshaw@delphi.com.