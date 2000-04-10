Theyre takinaway your time slot

UPN is benching its new mid-season action series, Secret Agent Man, after only five episodes. The Tuesday-night series will be replaced by repeats of The Parkers (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Moesha (8:30 p.m. ET/PT) for the remainder of the season. Both series currently air on Monday nights. Secret Agent Man, which had its final episode of the season April 4, averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers in its first four episodes, according to Nielsen Media Research.