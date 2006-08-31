They're on the Road to Milwaukee

FCC Commissioners Jonathan Adelstein and Michael Copps are hitting the road once again.

After traveling to L.A. this week to participate in a town meeting on media issues Thursday, the two are heading to Milwaukee Sept. 7 for yet another public forum.

The meeting is organized by Free Press, which has been a big critic of FCC ownership rules. The commission is rewriting the rules at a court's direction and has promised to hold its own series of FCC-sponsored meetings to allow input from the community.

But those meetings have yet to be scheduled, according to a Copps aide, both Copps and Adelstein have long complained that there was not enough public input on the first ownership rule rewrite, which they opposed and which was eventually stayed, then remanded, by a federal appeals court for lack of sufficient justification and explanation.