These Cheetahs Prosper

There is talk that Disney Channel is spinning off a girl band from its mega-hit movie The Cheetah Girls.

The film, about a diverse group of musical teens striving to make it big, starred Disney TV talent Raven along with the girls from Sony Epic Records’ 3LW.

That’s So Raven, now in its third season, is the highest-rated series on the network, known for strategically cross-marketing its talent. In August, Raven, 18, signed a one-year, high-six-figure development deal with ABC to star in a series next fall.

Her debut studio album, This is My Time (Hollywood Records), came out Sept. 21.

The Cheetah Girls scored a record 6.5 million viewers for Disney and was the No. 1 basic cable telecast when it premiered in August 2003. Since then the pic has aired more than 20 times, averaging 2 million or more viewers each time.

It also spawned the platinum-selling, The Cheetah Girls soundtrack, the first ever from a Disney Channel original movie. Fans can expect a line of Cheetah Girls apparel to hit Limited Too stores in November, the network says.

No word yet if Raven is ready to answer the Cheetah call.