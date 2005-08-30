Theron To Guest on Arrested

Arrested Development has apparently developed a cult following of its own among Hollywood’s A-list, with Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron signing on to guest star in a five-episode arc this coming season.

Theron begins shooting this week, with her first episode scheduled to air on Sept. 26. Her character will date Jason Bateman’s character.

Fox raised some eyebrows this spring when it announced it was placing the ratings-challenged but critically acclaimed series (which was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards) as a lead off at 8 p.m. Mondays. It debuts in the new time period on Sept. 19.