There She Goes, Miss America

The Miss America pageant, which has been in Atlantic City since its inception in 1921, is moving to the Las Vegas strip. That's according to the new rightsholder, Country Music Television.

Back in June, CMT got the rights to air the pageant in January 2006 and 2007, with options through 2011. That move came after it struggled on broadcast TV.

ABC, which most recently broadcast the pageant, chose not to renew its contract with Miss America after the Sept. 18, 2004, broadcast pulled in a record low of 9.8 million viewers.

The pageant for the Queen of Femininity will be hosted by the Aladdin Resort and Casino and air on CMT Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Of the move to the gambling Mecca, Michael Mecca, Aladdin president and CEO, said: “This event belongs in Las Vegas."