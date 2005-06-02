There Goes the Bride

We: Women's Entertainment, the cable net that brought us reality series Bridezillas--about "out of control brides on their way to the altar"--has put together a June 6 special, Runaway Bride, on the fleet but cold feet of Georgia bride-not-yet-to-be Jennifer Wilbanks.



Wilbanks disappeared days before her wedding, leading to a nationwide womanhunt before she turned up in Albuquerque, N.M., after a trip to Vegas.

The hour special will feature interviews with the planner for what was to have been Duluth, Georgia's, "Wedding of the Decade," as well as friends, family, co-workers, and reporters.

Throw in a handful of reenactments, some comic commentary by Comedian Jody Gold, news clips and even counsel from some matrimonial experts, and We hopes to shed some light on what it says is a long-standing phenomenon: "When the pressure of planning a wedding is too much and escape is the only option."

The special debuts Monday, June 6, at 10 p.m.

