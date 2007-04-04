thePlatform Introduces New Online Player Creator

Digital media management company thePlatform, a subsidiary of Comcast, has released mpsPresent, a software suite which allows companies to quickly create and manage custom video players for broadband and mobile content.

The suite allows thePlatfrom's clients to develop completely customized video players to their designs and specifications through a simple Web interface. The mpsPresent suite includes a player designer, a Flash player development kit, a content feeds service and a customizable media manager. Customers are able to control all aspects of their players from the branding down to the location of buttons.

thePlatform, which already manages online video on behalf of brands ranging from ABC News to Verizon Wireless, sees its new suite as an easy-to-use addition to its media management offerings. The company recently agreed to manage video content for Mobile Virtual Network Operator Helio .