'Then & Now With Andy Cohen' Among New Bravo Unscripted Series

Bravo has revealed its new slate, with six unscripted series in the works. Those include Relative Success with Tabatha Coffey, which sees Coffey help out various family businesses in need; Yours, Mine or Ours, a series with Ryan Seacrest aboard about couples making the move to cohabitation; Then & Now with Andy Cohen, featuring the best of Gen X and Baby Boomer nostalgia with a millennial twist; Summer House, about a group of friends at an exclusive beach area; Oklahoma City, a comedy about women challenging the conventions of conservative society in the Sooner state; and The Lodge, about spring skiing culture at Whistler.

Summer premieres for Bravo include The Real Housewives of Orange County, Manzo’d with Children, Flipping Out, and Don’t Be Tardy. Later in the year are new seasons Married to Medicine Atlanta, Below Deck, Ladies of London, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Prompt Most Bravo Twitter Reactions

“The strength of our series just further proves we have the most loyal and invested fan base,” said Jerry Leo, executive VP of program strategy, Lifestyle Networks. “With great personalities, genre defining franchises and top-notch storytelling, we are able to superserve our viewers with original content across all platforms and continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Top Chef, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Potomac too are returning for Bravo, which is part of NBCUniversal.