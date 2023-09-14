‘theGrio News’ Sets Show About Race With The Associated Press

Allen Media Group’s theGrio is working with the Associated Press to present a segment entitled "Race and Democracy: The Facts and The Fury."

The segment will appear on television during theGrio News with Marc Lamont Hill on Oct. 4. It will also be available to AP customers on APNews.com.

It will feature a panel discussion moderated by AP race and ethnicity video journalist Noreen Nasir. Panelists include the AP’s Aaron Morrison and Ayanna Alexander and theGrio’s Christina Greer and Marc Lamont Hill.

The discussion will tackle issues including efforts to restrict how race can be taught in schools, targeted racial violence and threats to democracy.