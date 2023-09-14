‘theGrio News’ Sets Show About Race With The Associated Press
Panel discussion moderated by AP’s Noreen Nasir
Allen Media Group’s theGrio is working with the Associated Press to present a segment entitled "Race and Democracy: The Facts and The Fury."
The segment will appear on television during theGrio News with Marc Lamont Hill on Oct. 4. It will also be available to AP customers on APNews.com.
It will feature a panel discussion moderated by AP race and ethnicity video journalist Noreen Nasir. Panelists include the AP’s Aaron Morrison and Ayanna Alexander and theGrio’s Christina Greer and Marc Lamont Hill.
The discussion will tackle issues including efforts to restrict how race can be taught in schools, targeted racial violence and threats to democracy.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.