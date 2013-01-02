TheCoolTV Signs Up New Stations
While parting ways with Sinclair Broadcast Group was a big
blow, music videos network TheCoolTV has signed up a batch of new big-market/small-station
partners, including KZDN Denver, KHPK Dallas, KUVM Houston and KTAV Las
Angeles.
Now focusing on low power and independent stations,
TheCoolTV is airing in 24 DMAs, according to John "Digger" Pelaez, cofounder
and senior VP. In mid-November, TheCoolTV started airing directly to viewers
via free to air satellite. CoolTV, owned by Cool Music Network, will also add
IPTV to its distribution strategy in the next month or so.
In late August, CoolTV lost 23 markets when Sinclair did not
renew its deal for the multicast. As a result, the channel's principals were
forced to rethink its distribution model. "That was a large portion of our
footprint," Pelaez says. "But perhaps it was a blessing in
disguise."
Stations in Miami, Cincinnati and Washington are set to
debut CoolTV in the coming weeks, says Pelaez.
"We're still the only true, authentic, 24/7 music network out there,"
he says.
