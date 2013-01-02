TheCoolTV Signs Up New Stations

While parting ways with Sinclair Broadcast Group was a big

blow, music videos network TheCoolTV has signed up a batch of new big-market/small-station

partners, including KZDN Denver, KHPK Dallas, KUVM Houston and KTAV Las

Angeles.





Now focusing on low power and independent stations,

TheCoolTV is airing in 24 DMAs, according to John "Digger" Pelaez, cofounder

and senior VP. In mid-November, TheCoolTV started airing directly to viewers

via free to air satellite. CoolTV, owned by Cool Music Network, will also add

IPTV to its distribution strategy in the next month or so.





In late August, CoolTV lost 23 markets when Sinclair did not

renew its deal for the multicast. As a result, the channel's principals were

forced to rethink its distribution model. "That was a large portion of our

footprint," Pelaez says. "But perhaps it was a blessing in

disguise."





Stations in Miami, Cincinnati and Washington are set to

debut CoolTV in the coming weeks, says Pelaez.







"We're still the only true, authentic, 24/7 music network out there,"

he says.