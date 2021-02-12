‘The Zoo: San Diego’ Season Two on Discovery Plus

Season two of The Zoo: San Diego, about the animals at San Diego Zoo Global, is on Discovery Plus. The premiere episode is available on the streaming platform. It features river hippo Funani, who welcomes a new member to the family, orphaned koala Omeo and the team journeying to Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya.

New episodes stream Saturdays. Other stories this season include a pair of lappet-faced vultures who produce the zoo's first fertile egg for the species; wallaby Thelma and her joey Everest, and koalas Puck, Ra and Laksmi, who are nursed back to health after being saved from bushfires.

The show also depicts the only pair of platypuses outside Australia.

San Diego Zoo Global is comprised of the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It is home to more than 6,500 animals.

Season one of The Zoo: San Diego, which aired on Animal Planet, is available on Discovery Plus. It spun off from The Zoo, which ran on Animal Planet for four seasons.

The Zoo: San Diego is produced for Discovery Plus by Left/Right and Copper Pot Pictures. Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Anneka Jones, Jessie Findlay and Michael LaHaie are the executive producers for Left/Right. David LaMattina and Chad Walker are the executive producers for Copper Pot Pictures. Lisa Lucas is executive producer for Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus launched Jan. 4.

San Diego Zoo Global’s mission is to save species from extinction while inspiring passion for wildlife.